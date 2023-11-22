1 Australian dollar to Egyptian pounds

Convert AUD to EGP

1 aud
20.23 egp

1.00000 AUD = 20.23180 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871651.08990.72951.490791.663230.962518.7332
1 GBP1.1472511.24935104.0891.71031.908131.1042321.4916
1 USD0.918250.800416183.31451.368951.52730.883817.2022
1 INR0.01102180.009607170.012002710.01643110.01833170.0106080.206473

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 AUD20.23180 EGP
5 AUD101.15900 EGP
10 AUD202.31800 EGP
20 AUD404.63600 EGP
50 AUD1011.59000 EGP
100 AUD2023.18000 EGP
250 AUD5057.95000 EGP
500 AUD10115.90000 EGP
1000 AUD20231.80000 EGP
2000 AUD40463.60000 EGP
5000 AUD101159.00000 EGP
10000 AUD202318.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Australian Dollar
1 EGP0.04943 AUD
5 EGP0.24714 AUD
10 EGP0.49427 AUD
20 EGP0.98854 AUD
50 EGP2.47136 AUD
100 EGP4.94272 AUD
250 EGP12.35680 AUD
500 EGP24.71360 AUD
1000 EGP49.42720 AUD
2000 EGP98.85440 AUD
5000 EGP247.13600 AUD
10000 EGP494.27200 AUD