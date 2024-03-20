Japanese yen to Turkish liras today

Convert JPY to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
2,135.57 try

1.000 JPY = 0.2136 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7820.9161.5181.3490.8877.1981.34
1 GBP1.27911.1711.9411.7251.1349.2031.713
1 EUR1.0920.85411.6581.4730.9687.861.463
1 AUD0.6590.5150.60310.8890.5844.7410.882

How to convert Japanese yen to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Turkish Lira
100 JPY21.35570 TRY
1000 JPY213.55700 TRY
1500 JPY320.33550 TRY
2000 JPY427.11400 TRY
3000 JPY640.67100 TRY
5000 JPY1,067.78500 TRY
5400 JPY1,153.20780 TRY
10000 JPY2,135.57000 TRY
15000 JPY3,203.35500 TRY
20000 JPY4,271.14000 TRY
25000 JPY5,338.92500 TRY
30000 JPY6,406.71000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Japanese Yen
1 TRY4.68259 JPY
5 TRY23.41295 JPY
10 TRY46.82590 JPY
20 TRY93.65180 JPY
50 TRY234.12950 JPY
100 TRY468.25900 JPY
250 TRY1,170.64750 JPY
500 TRY2,341.29500 JPY
1000 TRY4,682.59000 JPY
2000 TRY9,365.18000 JPY
5000 TRY23,412.95000 JPY
10000 TRY46,825.90000 JPY