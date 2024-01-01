Egyptian pounds to British pounds sterling today

Convert EGP to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
16.42 gbp

E£1.000 EGP = £0.01642 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:06
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / British Pound Sterling
1 EGP0,01642 GBP
5 EGP0,08209 GBP
10 EGP0,16417 GBP
20 EGP0,32835 GBP
50 EGP0,82087 GBP
100 EGP1,64174 GBP
250 EGP4,10435 GBP
500 EGP8,20870 GBP
1000 EGP16,41740 GBP
2000 EGP32,83480 GBP
5000 EGP82,08700 GBP
10000 EGP164,17400 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Egyptian Pound
1 GBP60,91110 EGP
5 GBP304,55550 EGP
10 GBP609,11100 EGP
20 GBP1.218,22200 EGP
50 GBP3.045,55500 EGP
100 GBP6.091,11000 EGP
250 GBP15.227,77500 EGP
500 GBP30.455,55000 EGP
1000 GBP60.911,10000 EGP
2000 GBP121.822,20000 EGP
5000 GBP304.555,50000 EGP
10000 GBP609.111,00000 EGP