1 Egyptian pound to Turkish liras

Convert EGP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 egp
0,96 try

1.00000 EGP = 0.95655 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:28
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.904051.321150.7841911.4634983.22433.6727529.5513
1 EUR1.106111.461320.8674251.6187692.05444.0624332.6867
1 CAD0.7569160.68431110.5935671.1077462.99382.7799622.3679
1 GBP1.27521.152841.6847311.86624106.1284.6834937.6838

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Turkish Lira
1 EGP0.95655 TRY
5 EGP4.78274 TRY
10 EGP9.56548 TRY
20 EGP19.13096 TRY
50 EGP47.82740 TRY
100 EGP95.65480 TRY
250 EGP239.13700 TRY
500 EGP478.27400 TRY
1000 EGP956.54800 TRY
2000 EGP1913.09600 TRY
5000 EGP4782.74000 TRY
10000 EGP9565.48000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Egyptian Pound
1 TRY1.04543 EGP
5 TRY5.22715 EGP
10 TRY10.45430 EGP
20 TRY20.90860 EGP
50 TRY52.27150 EGP
100 TRY104.54300 EGP
250 TRY261.35750 EGP
500 TRY522.71500 EGP
1000 TRY1045.43000 EGP
2000 TRY2090.86000 EGP
5000 TRY5227.15000 EGP
10000 TRY10454.30000 EGP