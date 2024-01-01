1 Egyptian pound to Turkish liras

Convert EGP to TRY at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = TL0.7034 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 EGP to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70900.7090
Low0.70060.6783
Average0.70570.6974
Change0.21%2.63%
View full history

1 EGP to TRY stats

The performance of EGP to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7090 and a 30 day low of 0.7006. This means the 30 day average was 0.7057. The change for EGP to TRY was 0.21.

The performance of EGP to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7090 and a 90 day low of 0.6783. This means the 90 day average was 0.6974. The change for EGP to TRY was 2.63.

Track market ratesView EGP to TRY chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3830.7721.50784.0823.67334.275
1 EUR1.07711.490.8311.62290.5353.95536.906
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.7772.65524.775
1 GBP1.2961.2041.79311.953108.9744.7644.422

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Turkish Lira
1 EGP0.70335 TRY
5 EGP3.51675 TRY
10 EGP7.03350 TRY
20 EGP14.06700 TRY
50 EGP35.16750 TRY
100 EGP70.33500 TRY
250 EGP175.83750 TRY
500 EGP351.67500 TRY
1000 EGP703.35000 TRY
2000 EGP1,406.70000 TRY
5000 EGP3,516.75000 TRY
10000 EGP7,033.50000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Egyptian Pound
1 TRY1.42177 EGP
5 TRY7.10885 EGP
10 TRY14.21770 EGP
20 TRY28.43540 EGP
50 TRY71.08850 EGP
100 TRY142.17700 EGP
250 TRY355.44250 EGP
500 TRY710.88500 EGP
1000 TRY1,421.77000 EGP
2000 TRY2,843.54000 EGP
5000 TRY7,108.85000 EGP
10000 TRY14,217.70000 EGP