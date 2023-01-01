amount-spellout.1000 Egyptian pounds to Euros

Convert EGP to EUR

1000 egp
29.23 eur

1.00000 EGP = 0.02923 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:25
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Euro
1 EGP0.02923 EUR
5 EGP0.14614 EUR
10 EGP0.29227 EUR
20 EGP0.58454 EUR
50 EGP1.46135 EUR
100 EGP2.92271 EUR
250 EGP7.30678 EUR
500 EGP14.61355 EUR
1000 EGP29.22710 EUR
2000 EGP58.45420 EUR
5000 EGP146.13550 EUR
10000 EGP292.27100 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Egyptian Pound
1 EUR34.21480 EGP
5 EUR171.07400 EGP
10 EUR342.14800 EGP
20 EUR684.29600 EGP
50 EUR1710.74000 EGP
100 EUR3421.48000 EGP
250 EUR8553.70000 EGP
500 EUR17107.40000 EGP
1000 EUR34214.80000 EGP
2000 EUR68429.60000 EGP
5000 EUR171074.00000 EGP
10000 EUR342148.00000 EGP