2000 Egyptian pounds to Australian dollars

Convert EGP to AUD at the real exchange rate

2000 egp
95.28 aud

1.00000 EGP = 0.04764 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.904651.3250.7869371.4717883.21523.6727529.5629
1 EUR1.1053511.464590.869871.6268391.98194.0596732.6774
1 CAD0.7547170.68278610.5939151.1107862.80392.7718922.3116
1 GBP1.270751.14961.6837411.87026105.7464.6671537.5671

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Australian Dollar
1 EGP0.04764 AUD
5 EGP0.23820 AUD
10 EGP0.47640 AUD
20 EGP0.95280 AUD
50 EGP2.38200 AUD
100 EGP4.76401 AUD
250 EGP11.91002 AUD
500 EGP23.82005 AUD
1000 EGP47.64010 AUD
2000 EGP95.28020 AUD
5000 EGP238.20050 AUD
10000 EGP476.40100 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 AUD20.99070 EGP
5 AUD104.95350 EGP
10 AUD209.90700 EGP
20 AUD419.81400 EGP
50 AUD1049.53500 EGP
100 AUD2099.07000 EGP
250 AUD5247.67500 EGP
500 AUD10495.35000 EGP
1000 AUD20990.70000 EGP
2000 AUD41981.40000 EGP
5000 AUD104953.50000 EGP
10000 AUD209907.00000 EGP