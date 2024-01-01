Convert AED to EGP at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Egyptian pounds

1,000 aed
12,949.60 egp

د.إ1.000 AED = E£12.95 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:37
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.558278.60.9310.78558.7021.37518.595
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7030.0160.223
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.749299.24410.84363.0521.47719.973

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 AED12,94960 EGP
5 AED64,74800 EGP
10 AED129,49600 EGP
20 AED258,99200 EGP
50 AED647,48000 EGP
100 AED1.294,96000 EGP
250 AED3.237,40000 EGP
500 AED6.474,80000 EGP
1000 AED12.949,60000 EGP
2000 AED25.899,20000 EGP
5000 AED64.748,00000 EGP
10000 AED129.496,00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EGP0,07722 AED
5 EGP0,38611 AED
10 EGP0,77222 AED
20 EGP1,54445 AED
50 EGP3,86113 AED
100 EGP7,72225 AED
250 EGP19,30563 AED
500 EGP38,61125 AED
1000 EGP77,22250 AED
2000 EGP154,44500 AED
5000 EGP386,11250 AED
10000 EGP772,22500 AED