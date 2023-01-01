1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Egyptian pounds

Convert AED to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
8413.89 egp

1.00000 AED = 8.41389 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 AED8.41389 EGP
5 AED42.06945 EGP
10 AED84.13890 EGP
20 AED168.27780 EGP
50 AED420.69450 EGP
100 AED841.38900 EGP
250 AED2103.47250 EGP
500 AED4206.94500 EGP
1000 AED8413.89000 EGP
2000 AED16827.78000 EGP
5000 AED42069.45000 EGP
10000 AED84138.90000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EGP0.11885 AED
5 EGP0.59425 AED
10 EGP1.18851 AED
20 EGP2.37702 AED
50 EGP5.94255 AED
100 EGP11.88510 AED
250 EGP29.71275 AED
500 EGP59.42550 AED
1000 EGP118.85100 AED
2000 EGP237.70200 AED
5000 EGP594.25500 AED
10000 EGP1188.51000 AED