Brazilian reais to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BRL to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
730.47 ils

1.000 BRL = 0.7305 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1421.4741.6630.96618.254
1 GBP1.17211.27105.6061.7271.9491.13221.385
1 USD0.9230.787183.1641.361.5340.89216.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BRL0.73047 ILS
5 BRL3.65233 ILS
10 BRL7.30466 ILS
20 BRL14.60932 ILS
50 BRL36.52330 ILS
100 BRL73.04660 ILS
250 BRL182.61650 ILS
500 BRL365.23300 ILS
1000 BRL730.46600 ILS
2000 BRL1,460.93200 ILS
5000 BRL3,652.33000 ILS
10000 BRL7,304.66000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Brazilian Real
1 ILS1.36899 BRL
5 ILS6.84495 BRL
10 ILS13.68990 BRL
20 ILS27.37980 BRL
50 ILS68.44950 BRL
100 ILS136.89900 BRL
250 ILS342.24750 BRL
500 ILS684.49500 BRL
1000 ILS1,368.99000 BRL
2000 ILS2,737.98000 BRL
5000 ILS6,844.95000 BRL
10000 ILS13,689.90000 BRL