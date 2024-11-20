Brazilian reais to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BRL to ILS at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₪0.6489 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
BRL to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 BRL to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66840.6987
Low0.63790.6379
Average0.65210.6658
Change-2.49%-2.20%
1 BRL to ILS stats

The performance of BRL to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6684 and a 30 day low of 0.6379. This means the 30 day average was 0.6521. The change for BRL to ILS was -2.49.

The performance of BRL to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6987 and a 90 day low of 0.6379. This means the 90 day average was 0.6658. The change for BRL to ILS was -2.20.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3571.4781.6230.93621.315
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0481.7711.9441.12125.535
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.129
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

How to convert Brazilian reais to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BRL0.64890 ILS
5 BRL3.24448 ILS
10 BRL6.48897 ILS
20 BRL12.97794 ILS
50 BRL32.44485 ILS
100 BRL64.88970 ILS
250 BRL162.22425 ILS
500 BRL324.44850 ILS
1000 BRL648.89700 ILS
2000 BRL1,297.79400 ILS
5000 BRL3,244.48500 ILS
10000 BRL6,488.97000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Brazilian Real
1 ILS1.54108 BRL
5 ILS7.70540 BRL
10 ILS15.41080 BRL
20 ILS30.82160 BRL
50 ILS77.05400 BRL
100 ILS154.10800 BRL
250 ILS385.27000 BRL
500 ILS770.54000 BRL
1000 ILS1,541.08000 BRL
2000 ILS3,082.16000 BRL
5000 ILS7,705.40000 BRL
10000 ILS15,410.80000 BRL