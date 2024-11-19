Bulgarian levs to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BGN to ILS

лв1.000 BGN = ₪2.025 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:39
BGN to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 BGN to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.09962.1557
Low2.00942.0094
Average2.06122.0946
Change-1.74%-4.57%
1 BGN to ILS stats

The performance of BGN to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0996 and a 30 day low of 2.0094. This means the 30 day average was 2.0612. The change for BGN to ILS was -1.74.

The performance of BGN to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1557 and a 90 day low of 2.0094. This means the 90 day average was 2.0946. The change for BGN to ILS was -4.57.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BGN2.02537 ILS
5 BGN10.12685 ILS
10 BGN20.25370 ILS
20 BGN40.50740 ILS
50 BGN101.26850 ILS
100 BGN202.53700 ILS
250 BGN506.34250 ILS
500 BGN1,012.68500 ILS
1000 BGN2,025.37000 ILS
2000 BGN4,050.74000 ILS
5000 BGN10,126.85000 ILS
10000 BGN20,253.70000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bulgarian Lev
1 ILS0.49374 BGN
5 ILS2.46868 BGN
10 ILS4.93736 BGN
20 ILS9.87472 BGN
50 ILS24.68680 BGN
100 ILS49.37360 BGN
250 ILS123.43400 BGN
500 ILS246.86800 BGN
1000 ILS493.73600 BGN
2000 ILS987.47200 BGN
5000 ILS2,468.68000 BGN
10000 ILS4,937.36000 BGN