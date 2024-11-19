Bulgarian lev to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Israeli new sheqels is currently 2.026 today, reflecting a 0.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.632% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 2.044 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1.983 on 17-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a -1.684% decrease in value.