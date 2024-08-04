Turkish liras to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert TRY to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
114.48 ils

TL1.000 TRY = ₪0.1145 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53
TRY to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11470.1162
Low0.10880.1088
Average0.11140.1135
Change1.41%-0.57%
1 TRY to ILS stats

The performance of TRY to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1147 and a 30 day low of 0.1088. This means the 30 day average was 0.1114. The change for TRY to ILS was 1.41.

The performance of TRY to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1162 and a 90 day low of 0.1088. This means the 90 day average was 0.1135. The change for TRY to ILS was -0.57.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7171.3883.67348.696
1 EUR1.09110.853304.23891.3231.5154.00753.12
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0491.7754.69762.268
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TRY0.11448 ILS
5 TRY0.57241 ILS
10 TRY1.14481 ILS
20 TRY2.28962 ILS
50 TRY5.72405 ILS
100 TRY11.44810 ILS
250 TRY28.62025 ILS
500 TRY57.24050 ILS
1000 TRY114.48100 ILS
2000 TRY228.96200 ILS
5000 TRY572.40500 ILS
10000 TRY1,144.81000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Turkish Lira
1 ILS8.73504 TRY
5 ILS43.67520 TRY
10 ILS87.35040 TRY
20 ILS174.70080 TRY
50 ILS436.75200 TRY
100 ILS873.50400 TRY
250 ILS2,183.76000 TRY
500 ILS4,367.52000 TRY
1000 ILS8,735.04000 TRY
2000 ILS17,470.08000 TRY
5000 ILS43,675.20000 TRY
10000 ILS87,350.40000 TRY