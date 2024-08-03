500 Israeli new sheqels to Turkish liras

Convert ILS to TRY at the real exchange rate

500 ils
4,363.76 try

₪1.000 ILS = TL8.728 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.18889.1888
Low8.71978.6079
Average8.97708.8124
Change-0.18%0.26%
1 ILS to TRY stats

The performance of ILS to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.1888 and a 30 day low of 8.7197. This means the 30 day average was 8.9770. The change for ILS to TRY was -0.18.

The performance of ILS to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1888 and a 90 day low of 8.6079. This means the 90 day average was 8.8124. The change for ILS to TRY was 0.26.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Turkish Lira
1 ILS8.72751 TRY
5 ILS43.63755 TRY
10 ILS87.27510 TRY
20 ILS174.55020 TRY
50 ILS436.37550 TRY
100 ILS872.75100 TRY
250 ILS2,181.87750 TRY
500 ILS4,363.75500 TRY
1000 ILS8,727.51000 TRY
2000 ILS17,455.02000 TRY
5000 ILS43,637.55000 TRY
10000 ILS87,275.10000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TRY0.11458 ILS
5 TRY0.57290 ILS
10 TRY1.14580 ILS
20 TRY2.29160 ILS
50 TRY5.72900 ILS
100 TRY11.45800 ILS
250 TRY28.64500 ILS
500 TRY57.29000 ILS
1000 TRY114.58000 ILS
2000 TRY229.16000 ILS
5000 TRY572.90000 ILS
10000 TRY1,145.80000 ILS