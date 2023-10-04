500 Turkish liras to Israeli new sheqels

500 try
69.90 ils

1.00000 TRY = 0.13979 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:8 UTC
TRY to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TRY0.13979 ILS
5 TRY0.69896 ILS
10 TRY1.39792 ILS
20 TRY2.79584 ILS
50 TRY6.98960 ILS
100 TRY13.97920 ILS
250 TRY34.94800 ILS
500 TRY69.89600 ILS
1000 TRY139.79200 ILS
2000 TRY279.58400 ILS
5000 TRY698.96000 ILS
10000 TRY1397.92000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Turkish Lira
1 ILS7.15348 TRY
5 ILS35.76740 TRY
10 ILS71.53480 TRY
20 ILS143.06960 TRY
50 ILS357.67400 TRY
100 ILS715.34800 TRY
250 ILS1788.37000 TRY
500 ILS3576.74000 TRY
1000 ILS7153.48000 TRY
2000 ILS14306.96000 TRY
5000 ILS35767.40000 TRY
10000 ILS71534.80000 TRY