Chinese yuan rmb to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert CNY to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
530.94 ils

¥1.000 CNY = ₪0.5309 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.53090.5309
Low0.49610.4961
Average0.50620.5107
Change3.31%3.49%
View full history

1 CNY to ILS stats

The performance of CNY to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5309 and a 30 day low of 0.4961. This means the 30 day average was 0.5062. The change for CNY to ILS was 3.31.

The performance of CNY to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5309 and a 90 day low of 0.4961. This means the 90 day average was 0.5107. The change for CNY to ILS was 3.49.

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CNY0.53094 ILS
5 CNY2.65470 ILS
10 CNY5.30940 ILS
20 CNY10.61880 ILS
50 CNY26.54700 ILS
100 CNY53.09400 ILS
250 CNY132.73500 ILS
500 CNY265.47000 ILS
1000 CNY530.94000 ILS
2000 CNY1,061.88000 ILS
5000 CNY2,654.70000 ILS
10000 CNY5,309.40000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ILS1.88345 CNY
5 ILS9.41725 CNY
10 ILS18.83450 CNY
20 ILS37.66900 CNY
50 ILS94.17250 CNY
100 ILS188.34500 CNY
250 ILS470.86250 CNY
500 ILS941.72500 CNY
1000 ILS1,883.45000 CNY
2000 ILS3,766.90000 CNY
5000 ILS9,417.25000 CNY
10000 ILS18,834.50000 CNY