Chinese yuan rmb to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert CNY to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
516.66 ils

1.00000 CNY = 0.51666 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CNY0.51666 ILS
5 CNY2.58329 ILS
10 CNY5.16658 ILS
20 CNY10.33316 ILS
50 CNY25.83290 ILS
100 CNY51.66580 ILS
250 CNY129.16450 ILS
500 CNY258.32900 ILS
1000 CNY516.65800 ILS
2000 CNY1033.31600 ILS
5000 CNY2583.29000 ILS
10000 CNY5166.58000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ILS1.93552 CNY
5 ILS9.67760 CNY
10 ILS19.35520 CNY
20 ILS38.71040 CNY
50 ILS96.77600 CNY
100 ILS193.55200 CNY
250 ILS483.88000 CNY
500 ILS967.76000 CNY
1000 ILS1935.52000 CNY
2000 ILS3871.04000 CNY
5000 ILS9677.60000 CNY
10000 ILS19355.20000 CNY