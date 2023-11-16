US dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert USD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
3743.55 ils

1.00000 USD = 3.74355 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
How to convert US dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 USD3.74355 ILS
5 USD18.71775 ILS
10 USD37.43550 ILS
20 USD74.87100 ILS
50 USD187.17750 ILS
100 USD374.35500 ILS
250 USD935.88750 ILS
500 USD1871.77500 ILS
1000 USD3743.55000 ILS
2000 USD7487.10000 ILS
5000 USD18717.75000 ILS
10000 USD37435.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / US Dollar
1 ILS0.26713 USD
5 ILS1.33563 USD
10 ILS2.67126 USD
20 ILS5.34252 USD
50 ILS13.35630 USD
100 ILS26.71260 USD
250 ILS66.78150 USD
500 ILS133.56300 USD
1000 ILS267.12600 USD
2000 ILS534.25200 USD
5000 ILS1335.63000 USD
10000 ILS2671.26000 USD