Canadian dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert CAD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
2720.68 ils

1.00000 CAD = 2.72068 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.2360.919350.804246287.251.539887.243555.6976
1 INR0.01201410.01104480.009662243.451030.01850020.08702360.669153
1 EUR1.0877590.5410.8749312.4561.675017.8791260.5851
1 GBP1.2434103.4961.142991357.1671.914699.0065769.2544

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CAD2.72068 ILS
5 CAD13.60340 ILS
10 CAD27.20680 ILS
20 CAD54.41360 ILS
50 CAD136.03400 ILS
100 CAD272.06800 ILS
250 CAD680.17000 ILS
500 CAD1360.34000 ILS
1000 CAD2720.68000 ILS
2000 CAD5441.36000 ILS
5000 CAD13603.40000 ILS
10000 CAD27206.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Canadian Dollar
1 ILS0.36756 CAD
5 ILS1.83778 CAD
10 ILS3.67556 CAD
20 ILS7.35112 CAD
50 ILS18.37780 CAD
100 ILS36.75560 CAD
250 ILS91.88900 CAD
500 ILS183.77800 CAD
1000 ILS367.55600 CAD
2000 ILS735.11200 CAD
5000 ILS1837.78000 CAD
10000 ILS3675.56000 CAD