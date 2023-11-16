Swiss francs to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert CHF to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
4217.41 ils

1.00000 CHF = 4.21741 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:14
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.918350.80340683.22921.375551.5419150.5151.66625
1 EUR1.088910.874890.62831.497841.67898163.921.81438
1 GBP1.24471.143121103.5951.712151.9192187.3462.07398
1 INR0.0120150.01103410.0096529410.01652730.0185261.808440.02002

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CHF4.21741 ILS
5 CHF21.08705 ILS
10 CHF42.17410 ILS
20 CHF84.34820 ILS
50 CHF210.87050 ILS
100 CHF421.74100 ILS
250 CHF1054.35250 ILS
500 CHF2108.70500 ILS
1000 CHF4217.41000 ILS
2000 CHF8434.82000 ILS
5000 CHF21087.05000 ILS
10000 CHF42174.10000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swiss Franc
1 ILS0.23711 CHF
5 ILS1.18556 CHF
10 ILS2.37113 CHF
20 ILS4.74226 CHF
50 ILS11.85565 CHF
100 ILS23.71130 CHF
250 ILS59.27825 CHF
500 ILS118.55650 CHF
1000 ILS237.11300 CHF
2000 ILS474.22600 CHF
5000 ILS1185.56500 CHF
10000 ILS2371.13000 CHF