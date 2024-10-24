Polish zloty to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert PLN to ILS at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ₪0.9398 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18
PLN to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 PLN to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.98820.9882
Low0.93620.9298
Average0.95970.9592
Change-4.89%1.08%
1 PLN to ILS stats

The performance of PLN to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9882 and a 30 day low of 0.9362. This means the 30 day average was 0.9597. The change for PLN to ILS was -4.89.

The performance of PLN to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9882 and a 90 day low of 0.9298. This means the 90 day average was 0.9592. The change for PLN to ILS was 1.08.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0690.8661,379.310.94323.344
1 EUR1.0810.83290.7990.9351,489.7111.81925.214
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1091.1231,790.1214.20230.297
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PLN0.93979 ILS
5 PLN4.69895 ILS
10 PLN9.39789 ILS
20 PLN18.79578 ILS
50 PLN46.98945 ILS
100 PLN93.97890 ILS
250 PLN234.94725 ILS
500 PLN469.89450 ILS
1000 PLN939.78900 ILS
2000 PLN1,879.57800 ILS
5000 PLN4,698.94500 ILS
10000 PLN9,397.89000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Polish Zloty
1 ILS1.06407 PLN
5 ILS5.32035 PLN
10 ILS10.64070 PLN
20 ILS21.28140 PLN
50 ILS53.20350 PLN
100 ILS106.40700 PLN
250 ILS266.01750 PLN
500 ILS532.03500 PLN
1000 ILS1,064.07000 PLN
2000 ILS2,128.14000 PLN
5000 ILS5,320.35000 PLN
10000 ILS10,640.70000 PLN