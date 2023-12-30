5 Polish zloty to Israeli new sheqels

Convert PLN to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 pln
4.59 ils

1.00000 PLN = 0.91869 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Polish zloty to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PLN0.91869 ILS
5 PLN4.59347 ILS
10 PLN9.18693 ILS
20 PLN18.37386 ILS
50 PLN45.93465 ILS
100 PLN91.86930 ILS
250 PLN229.67325 ILS
500 PLN459.34650 ILS
1000 PLN918.69300 ILS
2000 PLN1837.38600 ILS
5000 PLN4593.46500 ILS
10000 PLN9186.93000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Polish Zloty
1 ILS1.08850 PLN
5 ILS5.44250 PLN
10 ILS10.88500 PLN
20 ILS21.77000 PLN
50 ILS54.42500 PLN
100 ILS108.85000 PLN
250 ILS272.12500 PLN
500 ILS544.25000 PLN
1000 ILS1088.50000 PLN
2000 ILS2177.00000 PLN
5000 ILS5442.50000 PLN
10000 ILS10885.00000 PLN