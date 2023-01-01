Indian rupees to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert INR to ILS at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
450.12 ils

1.00000 INR = 0.04501 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.374850.920153.67290.8044411.54392287.251.347
1 CAD0.72735210.669262.671490.5851111.12298208.9320.979743
1 EUR1.08681.4941913.991710.87431.67794312.1831.46392
1 AED0.2722640.3743230.25051910.2190210.42035678.2080.36674

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 INR0.04501 ILS
5 INR0.22506 ILS
10 INR0.45012 ILS
20 INR0.90024 ILS
50 INR2.25060 ILS
100 INR4.50120 ILS
250 INR11.25300 ILS
500 INR22.50600 ILS
1000 INR45.01200 ILS
2000 INR90.02400 ILS
5000 INR225.06000 ILS
10000 INR450.12000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Indian Rupee
1 ILS22.21630 INR
5 ILS111.08150 INR
10 ILS222.16300 INR
20 ILS444.32600 INR
50 ILS1110.81500 INR
100 ILS2221.63000 INR
250 ILS5554.07500 INR
500 ILS11108.15000 INR
1000 ILS22216.30000 INR
2000 ILS44432.60000 INR
5000 ILS111081.50000 INR
10000 ILS222163.00000 INR