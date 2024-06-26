Convert RON to ILS at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 ron
805.13 ils

L1.000 RON = ₪0.8051 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.594
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95989.391
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0960.5770.9930.65661.185
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.832

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RON0.80513 ILS
5 RON4.02567 ILS
10 RON8.05134 ILS
20 RON16.10268 ILS
50 RON40.25670 ILS
100 RON80.51340 ILS
250 RON201.28350 ILS
500 RON402.56700 ILS
1000 RON805.13400 ILS
2000 RON1,610.26800 ILS
5000 RON4,025.67000 ILS
10000 RON8,051.34000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Romanian Leu
1 ILS1.24203 RON
5 ILS6.21015 RON
10 ILS12.42030 RON
20 ILS24.84060 RON
50 ILS62.10150 RON
100 ILS124.20300 RON
250 ILS310.50750 RON
500 ILS621.01500 RON
1000 ILS1,242.03000 RON
2000 ILS2,484.06000 RON
5000 ILS6,210.15000 RON
10000 ILS12,420.30000 RON