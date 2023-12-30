100 Romanian leus to Israeli new sheqels

Convert RON to ILS at the real exchange rate

100 ron
80.24 ils

1.00000 RON = 0.80243 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RON0.80243 ILS
5 RON4.01215 ILS
10 RON8.02431 ILS
20 RON16.04862 ILS
50 RON40.12155 ILS
100 RON80.24310 ILS
250 RON200.60775 ILS
500 RON401.21550 ILS
1000 RON802.43100 ILS
2000 RON1604.86200 ILS
5000 RON4012.15500 ILS
10000 RON8024.31000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Romanian Leu
1 ILS1.24621 RON
5 ILS6.23105 RON
10 ILS12.46210 RON
20 ILS24.92420 RON
50 ILS62.31050 RON
100 ILS124.62100 RON
250 ILS311.55250 RON
500 ILS623.10500 RON
1000 ILS1246.21000 RON
2000 ILS2492.42000 RON
5000 ILS6231.05000 RON
10000 ILS12462.10000 RON