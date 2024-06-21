실제 환율로 RON → ILS 변환

100 루마니아 레우 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈

100 ron
80.25 ils

L1.000 RON = ₪0.8025 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:50
환율 루마니아 레우 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 RON0.80248 ILS
5 RON4.01238 ILS
10 RON8.02476 ILS
20 RON16.04952 ILS
50 RON40.12380 ILS
100 RON80.24760 ILS
250 RON200.61900 ILS
500 RON401.23800 ILS
1000 RON802.47600 ILS
2000 RON1,604.95200 ILS
5000 RON4,012.38000 ILS
10000 RON8,024.76000 ILS
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 루마니아 레우
1 ILS1.24614 RON
5 ILS6.23070 RON
10 ILS12.46140 RON
20 ILS24.92280 RON
50 ILS62.30700 RON
100 ILS124.61400 RON
250 ILS311.53500 RON
500 ILS623.07000 RON
1000 ILS1,246.14000 RON
2000 ILS2,492.28000 RON
5000 ILS6,230.70000 RON
10000 ILS12,461.40000 RON