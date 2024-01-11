중국 위안화 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈

실제 환율로 CNY → ILS 변환

1,000 cny
521.81 ils

1.00000 CNY = 0.52181 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
중국 위안화 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → ILS 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 CNY0.52181 ILS
5 CNY2.60906 ILS
10 CNY5.21812 ILS
20 CNY10.43624 ILS
50 CNY26.09060 ILS
100 CNY52.18120 ILS
250 CNY130.45300 ILS
500 CNY260.90600 ILS
1000 CNY521.81200 ILS
2000 CNY1043.62400 ILS
5000 CNY2609.06000 ILS
10000 CNY5218.12000 ILS
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ILS1.91640 CNY
5 ILS9.58200 CNY
10 ILS19.16400 CNY
20 ILS38.32800 CNY
50 ILS95.82000 CNY
100 ILS191.64000 CNY
250 ILS479.10000 CNY
500 ILS958.20000 CNY
1000 ILS1916.40000 CNY
2000 ILS3832.80000 CNY
5000 ILS9582.00000 CNY
10000 ILS19164.00000 CNY