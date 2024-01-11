덴마크 크로네 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈

실제 환율로 DKK → ILS 변환

1,000 dkk
550.85 ils

1.00000 DKK = 0.55085 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:39
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8604951.0975591.13771.467371.635080.9328418.6252
1 GBP1.1621211.2755105.9141.705281.900191.0840721.645
1 USD0.91110.784006183.03741.336951.489760.849916.9698
1 INR0.01097240.00944160.012042810.01610060.01794080.01023510.204363

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

덴마크 크로네 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 DKK → ILS 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 덴마크 크로네

DKK → EUR

DKK → USD

DKK → SEK

DKK → GBP

DKK → PKR

DKK → AUD

DKK → NOK

DKK → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 덴마크 크로네 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 DKK0.55085 ILS
5 DKK2.75424 ILS
10 DKK5.50848 ILS
20 DKK11.01696 ILS
50 DKK27.54240 ILS
100 DKK55.08480 ILS
250 DKK137.71200 ILS
500 DKK275.42400 ILS
1000 DKK550.84800 ILS
2000 DKK1101.69600 ILS
5000 DKK2754.24000 ILS
10000 DKK5508.48000 ILS
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 덴마크 크로네
1 ILS1.81538 DKK
5 ILS9.07690 DKK
10 ILS18.15380 DKK
20 ILS36.30760 DKK
50 ILS90.76900 DKK
100 ILS181.53800 DKK
250 ILS453.84500 DKK
500 ILS907.69000 DKK
1000 ILS1815.38000 DKK
2000 ILS3630.76000 DKK
5000 ILS9076.90000 DKK
10000 ILS18153.80000 DKK