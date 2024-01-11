홍콩 달러 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈

HKD → ILS 변환

1,000 hkd
478.82 ils

1.00000 HKD = 0.47881 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860041.0979591.14271.467081.633730.9330818.6291
1 GBP1.1627411.2766105.9731.705791.899561.0849321.6603
1 USD0.91080.783331183.01171.33621.487980.8498516.9672
1 INR0.01097180.009436390.012046510.01609650.0179250.01023770.204395

환율 비교

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

Wise와 타 은행 비교

환율 홍콩 달러 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
100 HKD47.88150 ILS
200 HKD95.76300 ILS
300 HKD143.64450 ILS
500 HKD239.40750 ILS
1000 HKD478.81500 ILS
2000 HKD957.63000 ILS
2500 HKD1197.03750 ILS
3000 HKD1436.44500 ILS
4000 HKD1915.26000 ILS
5000 HKD2394.07500 ILS
10000 HKD4788.15000 ILS
20000 HKD9576.30000 ILS
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 홍콩 달러
1 ILS2.08849 HKD
5 ILS10.44245 HKD
10 ILS20.88490 HKD
20 ILS41.76980 HKD
50 ILS104.42450 HKD
100 ILS208.84900 HKD
250 ILS522.12250 HKD
500 ILS1044.24500 HKD
1000 ILS2088.49000 HKD
2000 ILS4176.98000 HKD
5000 ILS10442.45000 HKD
10000 ILS20884.90000 HKD