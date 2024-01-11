뉴질랜드 달러 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈

실제 환율로 NZD → ILS 변환

1,000 nzd
2,331.88 ils

1.00000 NZD = 2.33188 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861591.0946590.9491.470941.644980.9362818.603
1 GBP1.1606411.2705105.5591.707231.909231.0866921.5915
1 USD0.913550.787092183.0851.343751.502740.8553516.9945
1 INR0.01099520.009473330.012035910.01617320.01808680.01029490.204544

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → ILS 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 NZD2.33188 ILS
5 NZD11.65940 ILS
10 NZD23.31880 ILS
20 NZD46.63760 ILS
50 NZD116.59400 ILS
100 NZD233.18800 ILS
250 NZD582.97000 ILS
500 NZD1165.94000 ILS
1000 NZD2331.88000 ILS
2000 NZD4663.76000 ILS
5000 NZD11659.40000 ILS
10000 NZD23318.80000 ILS
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 ILS0.42884 NZD
5 ILS2.14419 NZD
10 ILS4.28838 NZD
20 ILS8.57676 NZD
50 ILS21.44190 NZD
100 ILS42.88380 NZD
250 ILS107.20950 NZD
500 ILS214.41900 NZD
1000 ILS428.83800 NZD
2000 ILS857.67600 NZD
5000 ILS2144.19000 NZD
10000 ILS4288.38000 NZD