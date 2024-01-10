불가리아 레프 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈

실제 환율로 BGN → ILS 변환

1000 bgn
2099.10 ils

1.00000 BGN = 2.09910 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

불가리아 레프 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → ILS 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 BGN2.09910 ILS
5 BGN10.49550 ILS
10 BGN20.99100 ILS
20 BGN41.98200 ILS
50 BGN104.95500 ILS
100 BGN209.91000 ILS
250 BGN524.77500 ILS
500 BGN1049.55000 ILS
1000 BGN2099.10000 ILS
2000 BGN4198.20000 ILS
5000 BGN10495.50000 ILS
10000 BGN20991.00000 ILS
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 불가리아 레프
1 ILS0.47640 BGN
5 ILS2.38198 BGN
10 ILS4.76395 BGN
20 ILS9.52790 BGN
50 ILS23.81975 BGN
100 ILS47.63950 BGN
250 ILS119.09875 BGN
500 ILS238.19750 BGN
1000 ILS476.39500 BGN
2000 ILS952.79000 BGN
5000 ILS2381.97500 BGN
10000 ILS4763.95000 BGN