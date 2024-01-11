폴란드 즈워티 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈

실제 환율로 PLN → ILS 변환

1,000 pln
941.70 ils

1.00000 PLN = 0.94170 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → ILS 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 PLN0.94170 ILS
5 PLN4.70852 ILS
10 PLN9.41703 ILS
20 PLN18.83406 ILS
50 PLN47.08515 ILS
100 PLN94.17030 ILS
250 PLN235.42575 ILS
500 PLN470.85150 ILS
1000 PLN941.70300 ILS
2000 PLN1883.40600 ILS
5000 PLN4708.51500 ILS
10000 PLN9417.03000 ILS
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 ILS1.06191 PLN
5 ILS5.30955 PLN
10 ILS10.61910 PLN
20 ILS21.23820 PLN
50 ILS53.09550 PLN
100 ILS106.19100 PLN
250 ILS265.47750 PLN
500 ILS530.95500 PLN
1000 ILS1061.91000 PLN
2000 ILS2123.82000 PLN
5000 ILS5309.55000 PLN
10000 ILS10619.10000 PLN