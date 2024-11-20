Hong Kong dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert HKD to ILS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₪0.4810 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
HKD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 HKD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48930.4908
Low0.47770.4659
Average0.48250.4805
Change-1.24%1.07%
1 HKD to ILS stats

The performance of HKD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4893 and a 30 day low of 0.4777. This means the 30 day average was 0.4825. The change for HKD to ILS was -1.24.

The performance of HKD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4908 and a 90 day low of 0.4659. This means the 90 day average was 0.4805. The change for HKD to ILS was 1.07.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
100 HKD48.09730 ILS
200 HKD96.19460 ILS
300 HKD144.29190 ILS
500 HKD240.48650 ILS
1000 HKD480.97300 ILS
2000 HKD961.94600 ILS
2500 HKD1,202.43250 ILS
3000 HKD1,442.91900 ILS
4000 HKD1,923.89200 ILS
5000 HKD2,404.86500 ILS
10000 HKD4,809.73000 ILS
20000 HKD9,619.46000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ILS2.07912 HKD
5 ILS10.39560 HKD
10 ILS20.79120 HKD
20 ILS41.58240 HKD
50 ILS103.95600 HKD
100 ILS207.91200 HKD
250 ILS519.78000 HKD
500 ILS1,039.56000 HKD
1000 ILS2,079.12000 HKD
2000 ILS4,158.24000 HKD
5000 ILS10,395.60000 HKD
10000 ILS20,791.20000 HKD