Romanian leu to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.805 today, reflecting a 0.267% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.147% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.807 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.799 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.403% decrease in value.