루마니아 레우 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. is currently 0.802 today, reflecting a -0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.106% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. has fluctuated between a high of 0.805 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.789 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 1.414% increase in value.