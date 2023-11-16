Brazilian reais to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BRL to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
775.75 ils

1.00000 BRL = 0.77575 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.087790.52611.492541.674160.965418.7809
1 GBP1.1429911.2433103.4761.706061.913651.1034421.4676
1 USD0.91940.804311183.22711.37221.539170.8874517.2666
1 INR0.01104650.009664050.012015310.01648740.01849360.0106630.207464

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BRL0.77575 ILS
5 BRL3.87875 ILS
10 BRL7.75749 ILS
20 BRL15.51498 ILS
50 BRL38.78745 ILS
100 BRL77.57490 ILS
250 BRL193.93725 ILS
500 BRL387.87450 ILS
1000 BRL775.74900 ILS
2000 BRL1551.49800 ILS
5000 BRL3878.74500 ILS
10000 BRL7757.49000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Brazilian Real
1 ILS1.28908 BRL
5 ILS6.44540 BRL
10 ILS12.89080 BRL
20 ILS25.78160 BRL
50 ILS64.45400 BRL
100 ILS128.90800 BRL
250 ILS322.27000 BRL
500 ILS644.54000 BRL
1000 ILS1289.08000 BRL
2000 ILS2578.16000 BRL
5000 ILS6445.40000 BRL
10000 ILS12890.80000 BRL