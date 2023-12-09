50 Chinese yuan rmb to Israeli new sheqels

Convert CNY to ILS at the real exchange rate

50 cny
25.86 ils

1.00000 CNY = 0.51719 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CNY0.51719 ILS
5 CNY2.58593 ILS
10 CNY5.17185 ILS
20 CNY10.34370 ILS
50 CNY25.85925 ILS
100 CNY51.71850 ILS
250 CNY129.29625 ILS
500 CNY258.59250 ILS
1000 CNY517.18500 ILS
2000 CNY1034.37000 ILS
5000 CNY2585.92500 ILS
10000 CNY5171.85000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ILS1.93354 CNY
5 ILS9.66770 CNY
10 ILS19.33540 CNY
20 ILS38.67080 CNY
50 ILS96.67700 CNY
100 ILS193.35400 CNY
250 ILS483.38500 CNY
500 ILS966.77000 CNY
1000 ILS1933.54000 CNY
2000 ILS3867.08000 CNY
5000 ILS9667.70000 CNY
10000 ILS19335.40000 CNY