1 Chinese yuan rmb to Israeli new sheqels

Convert CNY to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 cny
0.50 ils

1.00000 CNY = 0.50184 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CNY0.50184 ILS
5 CNY2.50921 ILS
10 CNY5.01842 ILS
20 CNY10.03684 ILS
50 CNY25.09210 ILS
100 CNY50.18420 ILS
250 CNY125.46050 ILS
500 CNY250.92100 ILS
1000 CNY501.84200 ILS
2000 CNY1003.68400 ILS
5000 CNY2509.21000 ILS
10000 CNY5018.42000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ILS1.99266 CNY
5 ILS9.96330 CNY
10 ILS19.92660 CNY
20 ILS39.85320 CNY
50 ILS99.63300 CNY
100 ILS199.26600 CNY
250 ILS498.16500 CNY
500 ILS996.33000 CNY
1000 ILS1992.66000 CNY
2000 ILS3985.32000 CNY
5000 ILS9963.30000 CNY
10000 ILS19926.60000 CNY