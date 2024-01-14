500 터키 리라 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈

실제 환율로 TRY → ILS 변환

500 try
62.09 ils

1.00000 TRY = 0.12418 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
터키 리라 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → ILS 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 TRY0.12418 ILS
5 TRY0.62088 ILS
10 TRY1.24176 ILS
20 TRY2.48352 ILS
50 TRY6.20880 ILS
100 TRY12.41760 ILS
250 TRY31.04400 ILS
500 TRY62.08800 ILS
1000 TRY124.17600 ILS
2000 TRY248.35200 ILS
5000 TRY620.88000 ILS
10000 TRY1241.76000 ILS
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 터키 리라
1 ILS8.05311 TRY
5 ILS40.26555 TRY
10 ILS80.53110 TRY
20 ILS161.06220 TRY
50 ILS402.65550 TRY
100 ILS805.31100 TRY
250 ILS2013.27750 TRY
500 ILS4026.55500 TRY
1000 ILS8053.11000 TRY
2000 ILS16106.22000 TRY
5000 ILS40265.55000 TRY
10000 ILS80531.10000 TRY