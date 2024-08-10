250 Brazilian reais to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BRL to ILS at the real exchange rate

250 brl
169.11 ils

R$1.000 BRL = ₪0.6764 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.68010.7290
Low0.64520.6452
Average0.66140.6850
Change1.19%-6.05%
1 BRL to ILS stats

The performance of BRL to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6801 and a 30 day low of 0.6452. This means the 30 day average was 0.6614. The change for BRL to ILS was 1.19.

The performance of BRL to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7290 and a 90 day low of 0.6452. This means the 90 day average was 0.6850. The change for BRL to ILS was -6.05.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BRL0.67644 ILS
5 BRL3.38220 ILS
10 BRL6.76439 ILS
20 BRL13.52878 ILS
50 BRL33.82195 ILS
100 BRL67.64390 ILS
250 BRL169.10975 ILS
500 BRL338.21950 ILS
1000 BRL676.43900 ILS
2000 BRL1,352.87800 ILS
5000 BRL3,382.19500 ILS
10000 BRL6,764.39000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Brazilian Real
1 ILS1.47833 BRL
5 ILS7.39165 BRL
10 ILS14.78330 BRL
20 ILS29.56660 BRL
50 ILS73.91650 BRL
100 ILS147.83300 BRL
250 ILS369.58250 BRL
500 ILS739.16500 BRL
1000 ILS1,478.33000 BRL
2000 ILS2,956.66000 BRL
5000 ILS7,391.65000 BRL
10000 ILS14,783.30000 BRL