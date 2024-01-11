이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 이집트 파운드

실제 환율로 ILS → EGP 변환

1,000 ils
8,233.09 egp

1.00000 ILS = 8.23309 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 이집트 파운드 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 EGP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → EGP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 이집트 파운드
1 ILS8.23309 EGP
5 ILS41.16545 EGP
10 ILS82.33090 EGP
20 ILS164.66180 EGP
50 ILS411.65450 EGP
100 ILS823.30900 EGP
250 ILS2058.27250 EGP
500 ILS4116.54500 EGP
1000 ILS8233.09000 EGP
2000 ILS16466.18000 EGP
5000 ILS41165.45000 EGP
10000 ILS82330.90000 EGP
환율 이집트 파운드 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 EGP0.12146 ILS
5 EGP0.60730 ILS
10 EGP1.21461 ILS
20 EGP2.42922 ILS
50 EGP6.07305 ILS
100 EGP12.14610 ILS
250 EGP30.36525 ILS
500 EGP60.73050 ILS
1000 EGP121.46100 ILS
2000 EGP242.92200 ILS
5000 EGP607.30500 ILS
10000 EGP1214.61000 ILS