Swedish kronor to Egyptian pounds today

Convert SEK to EGP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = E£4.513 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 SEK to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.61824.8298
Low4.49004.4900
Average4.55674.6636
Change-2.28%-5.80%
View full history

1 SEK to EGP stats

The performance of SEK to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6182 and a 30 day low of 4.4900. This means the 30 day average was 4.5567. The change for SEK to EGP was -2.28.

The performance of SEK to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8298 and a 90 day low of 4.4900. This means the 90 day average was 4.6636. The change for SEK to EGP was -5.80.

Track market ratesView SEK to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07211.05484.4441.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.6689.0671.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.984106.8171.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Egyptian Pound
1 SEK4.51276 EGP
5 SEK22.56380 EGP
10 SEK45.12760 EGP
20 SEK90.25520 EGP
50 SEK225.63800 EGP
100 SEK451.27600 EGP
250 SEK1,128.19000 EGP
500 SEK2,256.38000 EGP
1000 SEK4,512.76000 EGP
2000 SEK9,025.52000 EGP
5000 SEK22,563.80000 EGP
10000 SEK45,127.60000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swedish Krona
1 EGP0.22159 SEK
5 EGP1.10797 SEK
10 EGP2.21594 SEK
20 EGP4.43188 SEK
50 EGP11.07970 SEK
100 EGP22.15940 SEK
250 EGP55.39850 SEK
500 EGP110.79700 SEK
1000 EGP221.59400 SEK
2000 EGP443.18800 SEK
5000 EGP1,107.97000 SEK
10000 EGP2,215.94000 SEK