Japanese yen to Egyptian pounds today
Convert JPY to EGP at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to EGP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3321
|0.3321
|Low
|0.2970
|0.2970
|Average
|0.3094
|0.3043
|Change
|11.27%
|6.83%
1 JPY to EGP stats
The performance of JPY to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3321 and a 30 day low of 0.2970. This means the 30 day average was 0.3094. The change for JPY to EGP was 11.27.
The performance of JPY to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3321 and a 90 day low of 0.2970. This means the 90 day average was 0.3043. The change for JPY to EGP was 6.83.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Egyptian Pound
|100 JPY
|33.21410 EGP
|1000 JPY
|332.14100 EGP
|1500 JPY
|498.21150 EGP
|2000 JPY
|664.28200 EGP
|3000 JPY
|996.42300 EGP
|5000 JPY
|1,660.70500 EGP
|5400 JPY
|1,793.56140 EGP
|10000 JPY
|3,321.41000 EGP
|15000 JPY
|4,982.11500 EGP
|20000 JPY
|6,642.82000 EGP
|25000 JPY
|8,303.52500 EGP
|30000 JPY
|9,964.23000 EGP