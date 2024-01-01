Japanese yen to Egyptian pounds today

Convert JPY to EGP at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
3,321.41 egp

¥1.000 JPY = E£0.3321 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33210.3321
Low0.29700.2970
Average0.30940.3043
Change11.27%6.83%
1 JPY to EGP stats

The performance of JPY to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3321 and a 30 day low of 0.2970. This means the 30 day average was 0.3094. The change for JPY to EGP was 11.27.

The performance of JPY to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3321 and a 90 day low of 0.2970. This means the 90 day average was 0.3043. The change for JPY to EGP was 6.83.

How to convert Japanese yen to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Egyptian Pound
100 JPY33.21410 EGP
1000 JPY332.14100 EGP
1500 JPY498.21150 EGP
2000 JPY664.28200 EGP
3000 JPY996.42300 EGP
5000 JPY1,660.70500 EGP
5400 JPY1,793.56140 EGP
10000 JPY3,321.41000 EGP
15000 JPY4,982.11500 EGP
20000 JPY6,642.82000 EGP
25000 JPY8,303.52500 EGP
30000 JPY9,964.23000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Japanese Yen
1 EGP3.01077 JPY
5 EGP15.05385 JPY
10 EGP30.10770 JPY
20 EGP60.21540 JPY
50 EGP150.53850 JPY
100 EGP301.07700 JPY
250 EGP752.69250 JPY
500 EGP1,505.38500 JPY
1000 EGP3,010.77000 JPY
2000 EGP6,021.54000 JPY
5000 EGP15,053.85000 JPY
10000 EGP30,107.70000 JPY