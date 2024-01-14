천 노르웨이 크로네 → 이집트 파운드

실제 환율로 NOK → EGP 변환

1000 nok
2997.71 egp

1.00000 NOK = 2.99771 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 이집트 파운드
1 NOK2.99771 EGP
5 NOK14.98855 EGP
10 NOK29.97710 EGP
20 NOK59.95420 EGP
50 NOK149.88550 EGP
100 NOK299.77100 EGP
250 NOK749.42750 EGP
500 NOK1498.85500 EGP
1000 NOK2997.71000 EGP
2000 NOK5995.42000 EGP
5000 NOK14988.55000 EGP
10000 NOK29977.10000 EGP
환율 이집트 파운드 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 EGP0.33359 NOK
5 EGP1.66794 NOK
10 EGP3.33588 NOK
20 EGP6.67176 NOK
50 EGP16.67940 NOK
100 EGP33.35880 NOK
250 EGP83.39700 NOK
500 EGP166.79400 NOK
1000 EGP333.58800 NOK
2000 EGP667.17600 NOK
5000 EGP1667.94000 NOK
10000 EGP3335.88000 NOK