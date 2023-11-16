Bulgarian levs to Egyptian pounds today

Convert BGN to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
17,133.80 egp

1.00000 BGN = 17.13380 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:46
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Egyptian Pound
1 BGN17.13380 EGP
5 BGN85.66900 EGP
10 BGN171.33800 EGP
20 BGN342.67600 EGP
50 BGN856.69000 EGP
100 BGN1713.38000 EGP
250 BGN4283.45000 EGP
500 BGN8566.90000 EGP
1000 BGN17133.80000 EGP
2000 BGN34267.60000 EGP
5000 BGN85669.00000 EGP
10000 BGN171338.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 EGP0.05836 BGN
5 EGP0.29182 BGN
10 EGP0.58364 BGN
20 EGP1.16728 BGN
50 EGP2.91820 BGN
100 EGP5.83641 BGN
250 EGP14.59103 BGN
500 EGP29.18205 BGN
1000 EGP58.36410 BGN
2000 EGP116.72820 BGN
5000 EGP291.82050 BGN
10000 EGP583.64100 BGN