zł1.000 PLN = E£12.14 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 PLN to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.809212.8092
Low12.136612.1366
Average12.389012.4863
Change-5.25%-1.15%
1 PLN to EGP stats

The performance of PLN to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.8092 and a 30 day low of 12.1366. This means the 30 day average was 12.3890. The change for PLN to EGP was -5.25.

The performance of PLN to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.8092 and a 90 day low of 12.1366. This means the 90 day average was 12.4863. The change for PLN to EGP was -1.15.

How to convert Polish zloty to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Egyptian Pound
1 PLN12.13660 EGP
5 PLN60.68300 EGP
10 PLN121.36600 EGP
20 PLN242.73200 EGP
50 PLN606.83000 EGP
100 PLN1,213.66000 EGP
250 PLN3,034.15000 EGP
500 PLN6,068.30000 EGP
1000 PLN12,136.60000 EGP
2000 PLN24,273.20000 EGP
5000 PLN60,683.00000 EGP
10000 PLN121,366.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Polish Zloty
1 EGP0.08240 PLN
5 EGP0.41198 PLN
10 EGP0.82395 PLN
20 EGP1.64790 PLN
50 EGP4.11976 PLN
100 EGP8.23952 PLN
250 EGP20.59880 PLN
500 EGP41.19760 PLN
1000 EGP82.39520 PLN
2000 EGP164.79040 PLN
5000 EGP411.97600 PLN
10000 EGP823.95200 PLN