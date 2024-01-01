50 Egyptian pounds to Polish zloty

Convert EGP to PLN at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = zł0.08254 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 EGP to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08250.0825
Low0.07810.0781
Average0.08060.0801
Change4.48%0.99%
View full history

1 EGP to PLN stats

The performance of EGP to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0825 and a 30 day low of 0.0781. This means the 30 day average was 0.0806. The change for EGP to PLN was 4.48.

The performance of EGP to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0825 and a 90 day low of 0.0781. This means the 90 day average was 0.0801. The change for EGP to PLN was 0.99.

Track market ratesView EGP to PLN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.0723.67334.265
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62190.6253.95936.936
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.7962.65624.779
1 GBP1.2971.2041.79411.951109.0794.76544.457

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Polish Zloty
1 EGP0.08254 PLN
5 EGP0.41272 PLN
10 EGP0.82543 PLN
20 EGP1.65087 PLN
50 EGP4.12717 PLN
100 EGP8.25433 PLN
250 EGP20.63583 PLN
500 EGP41.27165 PLN
1000 EGP82.54330 PLN
2000 EGP165.08660 PLN
5000 EGP412.71650 PLN
10000 EGP825.43300 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Egyptian Pound
1 PLN12.11490 EGP
5 PLN60.57450 EGP
10 PLN121.14900 EGP
20 PLN242.29800 EGP
50 PLN605.74500 EGP
100 PLN1,211.49000 EGP
250 PLN3,028.72500 EGP
500 PLN6,057.45000 EGP
1000 PLN12,114.90000 EGP
2000 PLN24,229.80000 EGP
5000 PLN60,574.50000 EGP
10000 PLN121,149.00000 EGP