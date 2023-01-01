Indian rupees to Egyptian pounds today

Convert INR to EGP at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
3715.63 egp

1.00000 INR = 0.37156 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.375050.919953.67290.8043431.54345287.251.34695
1 CAD0.72724610.669042.67110.5849561.12247208.9010.979564
1 EUR1.0871.4946813.992440.87441.67773312.2411.46413
1 AED0.2722640.3743770.25047310.2189940.42022678.2080.366727

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 INR0.37156 EGP
5 INR1.85781 EGP
10 INR3.71563 EGP
20 INR7.43126 EGP
50 INR18.57815 EGP
100 INR37.15630 EGP
250 INR92.89075 EGP
500 INR185.78150 EGP
1000 INR371.56300 EGP
2000 INR743.12600 EGP
5000 INR1857.81500 EGP
10000 INR3715.63000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Indian Rupee
1 EGP2.69133 INR
5 EGP13.45665 INR
10 EGP26.91330 INR
20 EGP53.82660 INR
50 EGP134.56650 INR
100 EGP269.13300 INR
250 EGP672.83250 INR
500 EGP1345.66500 INR
1000 EGP2691.33000 INR
2000 EGP5382.66000 INR
5000 EGP13456.65000 INR
10000 EGP26913.30000 INR