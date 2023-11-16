Chinese yuan rmb to Egyptian pounds today

Convert CNY to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
4,269.82 egp

1.00000 CNY = 4.26982 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Egyptian Pound
1 CNY4.26982 EGP
5 CNY21.34910 EGP
10 CNY42.69820 EGP
20 CNY85.39640 EGP
50 CNY213.49100 EGP
100 CNY426.98200 EGP
250 CNY1067.45500 EGP
500 CNY2134.91000 EGP
1000 CNY4269.82000 EGP
2000 CNY8539.64000 EGP
5000 CNY21349.10000 EGP
10000 CNY42698.20000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EGP0.23420 CNY
5 EGP1.17101 CNY
10 EGP2.34202 CNY
20 EGP4.68404 CNY
50 EGP11.71010 CNY
100 EGP23.42020 CNY
250 EGP58.55050 CNY
500 EGP117.10100 CNY
1000 EGP234.20200 CNY
2000 EGP468.40400 CNY
5000 EGP1171.01000 CNY
10000 EGP2342.02000 CNY